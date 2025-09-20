TCU Mistakenly Fires Frog Horn Too Soon to Celebrate SMU Interception
The final scheduled game in the historic Iron Skillet rivalry between TCU and SMU featured a funny, awkward moment in the first half Saturday afternoon at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Late in the second quarter, TCU quarterback Josh Hoover lobbed a pass into the end zone intended for receiver Eric McAlister. For a moment, it appeared like McAlister was coming down with the football for a touchdown and a 20-10 TCU lead. But at the last second, defensive back Jaelyn Davis-Robinson snagged the football and ripped it out of McAlister's hands.
The play was immediately ruled an interception. But it was too late. The frog horn was already firing to celebrate the touchdown that never was.
Oops.
The frog horn, a staple at TCU home games since 1994, is a 3,000-pound beast on wheels that goes off every time the Horned Frogs score a touchdown. It's in action Saturday for the final scheduled matchup between TCU and SMU in the Iron Skillet rivalry, a tradition that dates back to 1915 but is coming to an end due in large part to conference realignment.
The Horned Frogs lead the all-time series against the Mustangs 53-43-7. They also led at halftime on Saturday, 14-10, and look to improve to 3-0 this season with a win over SMU. If that's going to happen, however, the frog horn operator needs to make some halftime adjustments.
