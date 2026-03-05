SMU Men’s Basketball Vs Miami Preview
As the ACC regular season winds down, the Mustangs will host the No. 22 Miami Hurricanes. For SMU, it's Senior Night, a chance to honor five veterans before a raucous home crowd that has fueled a strong 15-2 record at the venue this season.
For Miami, ranked 22nd in the latest AP poll, a victory could secure a double-bye in the conference tournament and bolster an already impressive NCAA Tournament resume.
The Mustangs enter with momentum from a high-scoring but ultimately disappointing road loss at Stanford on Saturday, where they fell 95-75. However, SMU has shown promise while playing on home turf, including ranked wins over North Carolina and Louisville, but recent back-to-back defeats have them looking to rebound.
Miami, meanwhile, has surged lately, winning six of its last seven, including a convincing 76-54 home rout of Boston College on Saturday. The Hurricanes have turned their season around under first-year coach Jai Lucas, climbing into the top 25 with a balanced attack and tight defense.
How to Watch: SMU Mustangs
- Game: vs. No. 22 Miami, Wednesday, March 4 – 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. ET)
- Venue: Moody Coliseum, Dallas, Texas
- TV: ACC Network
- Radio: SMU Mobile App, The Varsity Network, SiriusXM 193/955
- Notes: Senior Day ceremony honors B.J. Edwards, Boopie Miller, Jaron Pierre Jr., Trey Utter, Corey Washington
How to Watch: Miami Hurricanes
- Game: at SMU, Wednesday, March 4 – 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Moody Coliseum, Dallas, Texas
- TV: ACC Network
- Focus: Clinch double-bye in ACC Tournament with win; strong road test to close regular season
Key Team Stats: SMU Mustangs
- Record: 19-10 overall, 8-8 ACC
- Scoring: 85.8 PPG (2nd ACC, 19th NCAA)
- Assists: 17.4 per game (1st ACC, 22nd NCAA)
- Home: 15-2 at Moody Coliseum
- Three-Point %: 37.9% (2nd ACC)
- Leaders: Boopie Miller (18.9 PPG, 6.7 APG); Samet Yigitoglu (7.8 RPG, 1.3 BPG)
- NET: No. 36; 12 Quad 1 games (4-8)
Key Team Stats: Miami Hurricanes
- Record: 23-6 overall, 12-4 ACC (3rd in league)
- Scoring: 82.7 PPG
- Rebounding: Ernest Udeh Jr. 9.5 RPG
- Assists: Tre Donaldson 5.8 APG
- Recent: Won 6 of last 7; 76-54 over Boston College
- Leaders: Malik Reneau 19.2 PPG; Tre Donaldson 16.6 PPG, 5.8 APG
- Defense: Allowing 70.0 PPG; strong in forcing turnovers
Matchup
SMU boasts one of the ACC's most effective offenses, averaging 85.8 points per game (second in the league). Five players score in double figures, led by senior guard Boopie Miller at 18.9 points (sixth in ACC) and a team-high 6.7 assists (second).
Miller's playmaking, combined with his 41.5% three-point shooting, keeps defenses honest. Jaron Pierre Jr. adds 17.6 points, while B.J. Edwards (12.7 points, 4.9 assists, 2.3 steals) has been a constant numbers provider, earning ACC Player of the Week honors three times and posting multiple triple-doubles.
Sophomore center Samet Yigitoglu anchors the frontcourt with 10.8 points, 7.8 rebounds (seventh in ACC), and 1.3 blocks, shooting an efficient 63.0% from the field.
Miami counters with veteran players and sharp rim protection. Guard Tre Donaldson averages 16.6 points and 5.8 assists, providing steady scoring and playmaking. Forward Malik Reneau leads the team at 19.2 points per game on 57.0% shooting.
Center Ernest Udeh Jr. dominates the glass with 9.5 rebounds (including 3.1 offensive) and 1.4 blocks, offering the kind of interior defense that could challenge SMU's paint scoring.
Series History and Outlook
SMU owns the all-time lead with an impressive 117-74 road win over Miami last season, the program's highest road point total.
This clash could swing seeding for both squads heading into the ACC Tournament. For SMU, a win on Senior Night would cap a solid first full ACC season under coach Andy Enfield. For Miami, it's another step toward cementing their turnaround and positioning for a deep March run.
