Texas Division 1 College Basketball Top 10 Initial Power Ranking
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Texas currently has 25 Division I men’s basketball teams playing this season, and here are the top 10 rankings of the best teams in Texas heading into December.
Here is a look at the teams from Texas that have Division I men's college basketball programs, by the conference they compete in.
Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC): SMU Mustangs
American Conference: North Texas Mean Green, Rice Owls, and UTSA Roadrunners
Big 12 Conference: Baylor Bears, Houston Cougars, TCU Horned Frogs, and Texas Tech
Conference USA: Sam Houston Bearkats
Mountain West: UTEP Miners
Southland Conference: East Texas A&M Lions, Houston Christian Huskies, Incarnate Word Cardinals, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders, Lamar Cardinals, UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros, and Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks
Southwestern Athletic Conference: Prairie View A&M Panthers and Texas Southern Tigers
Southeastern Conference (SEC): Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies
Pac-12 Conference: Texas State Bobcats
United Athletic Conference: Abilene Christian Wildcats, UT Arlington Mavericks, and Tarleton State Texans
Various college basketball ranking systems rank all Division 1 men's college basketball teams, and here is a look at the criteria for ranking the top 10 teams that reside in the state of Texas.
There are two main types of college basketball rankings: predictive (what should happen) and results-based (what happened). This distinction is crucial to understanding why a team may rank 55th in one rating and 61st in another.
BartTorvik (T-Rank)
Bart Torvik's website is sometimes described by certain college basketball gurus and bracketologists as an open-source, configurable version of KenPom. With "tempo-free"-like statistics and analysis, this ranking seeks to present incredibly clear data.
T-Rank is the main metric used by Bart Torvik. The "Time Filter" on this website is regarded by many bracketologists as its best feature. It is evident how well teams have performed during the last month or since a player's injury. The number of victories a team has above an average bubble team on the same schedule is also shown by "Wins Above Bubble" (WAB).
The Basketball Power Index (BPI) on ESPN
ESPN uses a forecasting technique known as BPI. The goal is to be a tool that forecasts game results and each Division I basketball team's overall season success. When comparing "Strength of Record" and forecasting each game as the season progresses, this ranking works well.
It employs both offensive and defensive efficiency, similar to KenPom. To determine each team's expected performance, however, it also takes into account things like player availability (due to injuries or suspensions) and the team's current win-loss record.
TeamRankings.com
This website is a data-driven powerhouse that examines ranks using bracketology data analysis and points-per-game margin. The objective is to provide objective power ratings that may be used to determine a team's chances of winning and how each eligible team in its bracket is predicted to be seeded by the NCAA.
It operates by using a complex regression model that considers factors including returning players, coaching changes, and the program's historical performance. On a neutral court, the "Predictive Rating" shows the anticipated margin of victory over an average team.
These are the rankings of the top 10 Texas teams as December approaches.
No. 10 Sam Houston Bearkats
Barttorvik: 122
BPI: 120
Team Ranking: 131
Best Wins: Boise State and Pepperdine
Losses: Alabama, Illinois, and Washington State
No. 9 North Texas Mean Green
Barttorvik: 134
BPI: 105
Team Ranking: 120
Best Wins: McNeese, South Alabama, and North Dakota State
Losses: Appalachian State and Santa Clara
No. 8 Texas State Bobcats
Barttorvik: 86
BPI: 76
Team Ranking: 88
Best Wins: Louisiana Tech, UTSA, Southern Miss, and McNeese
Losses: None
No. 7 SMU Mustangs
Barttorvik: 69
BPI: 75
Team Ranking: 73
Best Wins: South Alabama, Oral Roberts, Ball State, and VMI
Loses: Utah State and LSU
No. 6 Baylor Bears
Barttorvik: 39
BPI: 33
Team Ranking: 30
Best Wins: Alabama and Yale
Losses: TCU, Gonzaga, and Texas
No. 5 TCU Horned Frogs
Barttorvik: 46
BPI: 38
Team Ranking: 37
Best Wins: Baylor, Miami, and UL Monroe
Losses: Texas A&M and Creighton
No. 4 Texas A&M Aggies
Barttorvik: 25
BPI: 31
Team Ranking: 21
Best Wins: TCU, Marquette, and Oklahoma State
Losses: Xavier
No. 3 Texas Longhorns
Barttorvik: 19
BPI: 9
Team Ranking: 13
Best Wins: Saint Mary's, Georgetown, and Baylor
Losses: None
No 2. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Barttorvik: 10
BPI: 11
Team Ranking: 14
Best Wins: Illinois, Oregon, and San Diego State
Losses: Louisville
No. 1 Houston Cougars
Barttorvik: 1
BPI: 3
Team Ranking: 2
Best Wins: Kansas, Cal, Rutgers, and Florida
Losses: None
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Ryan Kay is a journalist who graduated from Michigan State in 2003 and is passionate about covering college sports and enjoys writing features and articles covering various collegiate teams. He has worked as an editor at Go Joe Bruin and has been a contributor for Longhorns Wire and Busting Brackets. He is a contributor for SMU On SI.