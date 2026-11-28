Texas currently has 25 Division I men’s basketball teams playing this season, and here are the top 10 rankings of the best teams in Texas heading into December.

Here is a look at the teams from Texas that have Division I men's college basketball programs, by the conference they compete in.

Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC): SMU Mustangs



American Conference: North Texas Mean Green, Rice Owls, and UTSA Roadrunners



Big 12 Conference: Baylor Bears, Houston Cougars, TCU Horned Frogs, and Texas Tech



Conference USA: Sam Houston Bearkats



Mountain West: UTEP Miners



Southland Conference: East Texas A&M Lions, Houston Christian Huskies, Incarnate Word Cardinals, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders, Lamar Cardinals, UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros, and Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks



Southwestern Athletic Conference: Prairie View A&M Panthers and Texas Southern Tigers



Southeastern Conference (SEC): Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies



Pac-12 Conference: Texas State Bobcats



United Athletic Conference: Abilene Christian Wildcats, UT Arlington Mavericks, and Tarleton State Texans

Various college basketball ranking systems rank all Division 1 men's college basketball teams, and here is a look at the criteria for ranking the top 10 teams that reside in the state of Texas.

There are two main types of college basketball rankings: predictive (what should happen) and results-based (what happened). This distinction is crucial to understanding why a team may rank 55th in one rating and 61st in another.

BartTorvik (T-Rank)



Bart Torvik's website is sometimes described by certain college basketball gurus and bracketologists as an open-source, configurable version of KenPom. With "tempo-free"-like statistics and analysis, this ranking seeks to present incredibly clear data.

T-Rank is the main metric used by Bart Torvik. The "Time Filter" on this website is regarded by many bracketologists as its best feature. It is evident how well teams have performed during the last month or since a player's injury. The number of victories a team has above an average bubble team on the same schedule is also shown by "Wins Above Bubble" (WAB).

The Basketball Power Index (BPI) on ESPN



ESPN uses a forecasting technique known as BPI. The goal is to be a tool that forecasts game results and each Division I basketball team's overall season success. When comparing "Strength of Record" and forecasting each game as the season progresses, this ranking works well.

It employs both offensive and defensive efficiency, similar to KenPom. To determine each team's expected performance, however, it also takes into account things like player availability (due to injuries or suspensions) and the team's current win-loss record.

TeamRankings.com



This website is a data-driven powerhouse that examines ranks using bracketology data analysis and points-per-game margin. The objective is to provide objective power ratings that may be used to determine a team's chances of winning and how each eligible team in its bracket is predicted to be seeded by the NCAA.

It operates by using a complex regression model that considers factors including returning players, coaching changes, and the program's historical performance. On a neutral court, the "Predictive Rating" shows the anticipated margin of victory over an average team.

These are the rankings of the top 10 Texas teams as December approaches.

No. 10 Sam Houston Bearkats

Barttorvik: 122

BPI: 120

Team Ranking: 131

Best Wins: Boise State and Pepperdine

Losses: Alabama, Illinois, and Washington State

No. 9 North Texas Mean Green

Barttorvik: 134

BPI: 105

Team Ranking: 120

Best Wins: McNeese, South Alabama, and North Dakota State

Losses: Appalachian State and Santa Clara

No. 8 Texas State Bobcats

Barttorvik: 86

BPI: 76

Team Ranking: 88

Best Wins: Louisiana Tech, UTSA, Southern Miss, and McNeese

Losses: None

No. 7 SMU Mustangs

Barttorvik: 69

BPI: 75

Team Ranking: 73

Best Wins: South Alabama, Oral Roberts, Ball State, and VMI

Loses: Utah State and LSU

No. 6 Baylor Bears

Barttorvik: 39

BPI: 33

Team Ranking: 30

Best Wins: Alabama and Yale

Losses: TCU, Gonzaga, and Texas

No. 5 TCU Horned Frogs

Barttorvik: 46

BPI: 38

Team Ranking: 37

Best Wins: Baylor, Miami, and UL Monroe

Losses: Texas A&M and Creighton

No. 4 Texas A&M Aggies

Barttorvik: 25

BPI: 31

Team Ranking: 21

Best Wins: TCU, Marquette, and Oklahoma State

Losses: Xavier

No. 3 Texas Longhorns

Barttorvik: 19

BPI: 9

Team Ranking: 13

Best Wins: Saint Mary's, Georgetown, and Baylor

Losses: None

No 2. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Barttorvik: 10

BPI: 11

Team Ranking: 14

Best Wins: Illinois, Oregon, and San Diego State

Losses: Louisville

No. 1 Houston Cougars

Barttorvik: 1

BPI: 3

Team Ranking: 2

Best Wins: Kansas, Cal, Rutgers, and Florida

Losses: None

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