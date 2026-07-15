What we know about SMU's basketball's Non-Conference Schedule

It is the middle of July, but more and more information and rumors about games SMU will likely play are being discussed on social media.

Even before SMU begins their 2026-2027 season, they are going to take a trip to Italy to play in some exhibition games this upcoming August.

Here is what we officially know about SMU Men’s Basketball non-conference schedule info for the upcoming 2026-27 season that has been verified and announced by the school's athletic department. The full and complete 2026-27 non-conference schedule has yet to be finalized, but SMU has announced several marquee non-conference games:

2026-27 Non-Conference Opponents



*Dec. 5, at DePaul (Wintrust Arena – Chicago, Ill.)

*Dec 6: vs. UNLV (Hall of Fame Series) (Mortgage Matchup Center Phoenix, AZ)

*Dec 22 vs. Oklahoma (Moody Coliseum – Dallas, TX)

SMU will travel to Chicago to play DePaul in an early December non-conference game. SMU will host DePaul next season as part of the home-and-home agreement. The two basketball programs have never played against each other in the regular season or any postseason tournament.

A new opponent comes to Wintrust.



DePaul and SMU agree to a home-and-home.



📰 https://t.co/udz1fTwIOv pic.twitter.com/jIYsP8J71r — DePaul Basketball (@DePaulHoops) May 14, 2026

SMU will play UNLV in Phoenix, Arizona, as part of the Hall of Fame Series in late December. For the ninth time, the Mustangs and Rebels will meet, with SMU winning the last two in 2019 and ‘21 as part of a home-and-home series. SMU leads the all-time series 5-3. The two programs were members of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) for three seasons in the late 90s.

SMU announced they will host the Oklahoma Sooners for a game right before Christmas on the 22nd. Oklahoma has led all-time since the teams began playing one another back in the 1916-17 season. The Sooners are 11-9 against the Mustangs when the games are played in Dallas and 2-1 at neutral sites. Oklahoma won the last three matchups that took place in the early 2000s.

We’ve added a home and home series with Oklahoma for the next two seasons.



➡️ https://t.co/YDWUCLogzJ pic.twitter.com/gluPhfDkZN — SMU Basketball (@SMUBasketball) June 8, 2026

Here are some unconfirmed non-conference scheduled games for the Mustangs.

Sources: SMU will open the 2026-27 college basketball season on Monday, November 2nd at Moody Coliseum against Southern U.



Andy Enfield versus Kevin Johnson. #ACC #SWAC — Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) June 9, 2026

SMU reportedly will begin their season against Southern University. The Jaguars finished in second place in the SWAC last season and won the regular season conference title the season before.

Schedule News: SMU will host Ball State as part of its 2026-27 non-conference schedule. The date is set for Friday November 13th. This is a campus site game associated with the Acrisure Series. — Alex Rosinski (@WiscyBusiness) July 9, 2026

SMU will reportedly host Ball State on Nov. 13th. The Cardinals struggled last season with a losing record, but they did end the season by winning their last four games.

MTE News: LSU has joined the Acrisure Series in Palm Springs. They will play on November 25th and 26th in a pod with Arizona State, SMU and USC. — Alex Rosinski (@WiscyBusiness) June 3, 2026

The most intriguing non-conference scheduling news is who SMU will play as part of the Acrisure Series in Palm Springs that will be played on the 25th and 26th of November. Nothing yet has been confirmed, but if the news is true, the Mustangs could play USC, Arizona State, and/or LSU in this MTE.

Inaugural "The Dallas Tournament" matchups are now set, per multiple sources.



Dec. 18: CSU vs. Nevada, FAU Owls vs. Loyola

Dec. 19: USU vs. Tulsa, San Francisco vs. GW

Dec. 20: FAU Owls vs. CSU, Loyola vs. Nevada

Dec. 21: Tulsa vs. San Francisco, USU vs. GW#CollegeHoops https://t.co/I7QU9h3Pdo — Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) June 19, 2026

It's a little surprising that SMU is not participating in "The Dallas Tournament." However, maybe the reason SMU is not playing in the tournament is that it is only non-power four conference teams in the tournament.

There is sure to be more news, confirmations, and rumors of who SMU will play in non-conference play later this summer.

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