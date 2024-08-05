Can a favorable schedule lead to ACC glory for the Mustangs in 2024?
SMU's 2024 schedule presents a unique opportunity for the Mustangs to make a splash in their inaugural ACC season. Several factors contribute to their "dark horse" potential:
Favorable ACC Draw
While they face defending champion Florida State at home, SMU avoids other top-tier ACC contenders like Clemson, Miami, NC State, and Virginia Tech. This significantly eases their conference schedule compared to other ACC teams.
Home-field Advantage in Key Games
Both of SMU's challenging non-conference matchups against Big 12 opponents (TCU and BYU) are scheduled at home in Dallas. This gives the Mustangs a significant advantage in those potentially season-defining games.
Strategic Scheduling
The schedule includes well-placed bye weeks before any West Coast travel, allowing for adequate rest and preparation for those road games. This strategic scheduling minimizes the potential negative impact of long-distance travel.
Momentum from 2023
SMU's 11-win season and AAC championship in 2023 provide a strong foundation for success in 2024. The team's confidence and winning culture could propel them to exceed expectations in the ACC.
Overall Assessment
While SMU's schedule is not without its challenges, it is undoubtedly more favorable than many other ACC teams. The combination of an easier conference slate, home-field advantage in key games, and strategic scheduling could pave the way for a surprisingly successful debut season in the ACC.
Key Challenges
- Florida State Matchup: Despite home-field advantage, the game against the defending ACC champions will be a significant test for SMU.
- Maintaining Momentum: The Mustangs will need to carry over their winning ways from 2023 and avoid complacency.
- Adapting to the ACC: The ACC is a step up in competition from the AAC, and SMU will need to adjust quickly to the higher level of play.
Potential for Success
If SMU can overcome these challenges, their favorable schedule positions them as a legitimate contender for the ACC title in 2024. They have the potential to be the surprise team of the conference, making a strong case for themselves as a dark horse in the championship race.
