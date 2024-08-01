SMU honors basketball legend Nic Moore with Hall of Fame induction
Southern Methodist University (SMU) will induct former basketball star Nic Moore into its Athletics Hall of Fame, celebrating his exceptional career and contributions to the Mustangs program.
Moore, a two-time American Athletic Conference (AAC) Player of the Year, will be enshrined among SMU's most accomplished athletes.
Moore, who played for SMU from 2013 to 2016, led the Mustangs to their first conference title (2015) in 22 years and an NCAA Tournament appearance. His electrifying play, leadership, and clutch performances made him a fan favorite and a driving force behind the resurgence of SMU basketball.
During his time at SMU, Moore averaged 13.4 points, 4.8 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game. He was known for his quickness, ball-handling skills, and ability to make plays in crucial moments. Moore's on-court achievements earned him numerous accolades, including three-time All-AAC First-Team selection.
"This Hall of Fame induction is not about me," Moore said. "I wouldn’t be in this position without the best teammates, coaches, and managers I’ve ever had on those SMU teams, who are Hall of Famers in every sense of the word in my book."
Moore finished his SMU career ranked No. 2 in assists (508), No. 3 in three-pointers made (225), No. 4 in assists per game (5.1), No. 4 in free-throw percentage (83.8), No. 6 in 3-point percentage (42.1), tied at No. 9 in steals (136), tied at No. 10 in steals per game (1.4), and No. 11 in points (1,462).
