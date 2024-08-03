HC Rhett Lashlee provides insights on progress, competition, and challenges
SMU Head Coach Rhett Lashlee shared insights into the team's progress after 10 days of training camp. The Mustangs have been focused on physicality and team unity, with a healthy dose of competition between offense and defense.
"I think what we have is a team that'll be physical. We have a team that plays hard," Lashlee said. "I like our team unity. I think there's a perfect balance of chippy competitiveness with the offense and defense, and at the same time, they're making each other better."
However, Lashlee acknowledged the need to improve discipline, citing a high number of penalties during a recent full-contact practice.
"We can be physical, we can be edgy, we can be aggressive, and then we've got to kind of rain that in," he emphasized. "We've got to clean up the discipline aspect of it."
Quarterback Impressions
Lashlee praised the performance of quarterbacks Preston Stone and Kevin Jennings, highlighting their improvement since the first few days of camp. He also mentioned the impressive play of third-string quarterback Keldric Luster, emphasizing the depth at the position.
"Honestly, I think since about day three, they've both been great," Lashlee said about Stone and Jennings. "They've both done a lot of good things. They both moved the team. They both scored points. They did that today. I think both those guys are proven they are who who we thought they were from a year ago and and it's two guys that were a big part of why we won a championship"
"I tell you who really has stood out he had a great spring but Keldric Luster can play," Lashlee added. "He got a lot more reps with the two’s s today not the threes by besign and I just think he has a calm demeanor about him."
Position Battles and Depth Chart Developments
While Lashlee acknowledged that many position battles are still ongoing, he emphasized the importance of consistency and mental toughness as the team progresses through camp.
"A lot of guys can flash," he said. "Who can be the most consistent? That's what you're looking for."
Injury Updates and Special Teams Emphasis
Lashlee provided updates on injuries, mentioning Kamar Wheaton and Andrew Schamble, who are dealing with knee issues. He also highlighted the team's focus on special teams, emphasizing its importance as they move up to the ACC.
"The better the depth is on your football team, the better your special teams are going to be," Lashlee stated. "Special teams is a big differentiator on where you get drafted if you get drafted or if you sign a deal."
Preseason Expectations and Goals
Despite being picked seventh in the ACC preseason poll, Lashlee remains confident in his team's ability to compete.
"We didn't get a single first-place vote, which we shouldn't," he acknowledged. "But I think we have a team that's going to compete. What that looks like, who knows? We've got to go earn anything we're going to get, and our guys are excited for that challenge."
