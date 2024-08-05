QB Preston Stone discusses offensive chemistry and in-helmet technology
SMU quarterback Preston Stone met with reporters today to discuss fall camp progress, his evolving role on the team, and the impact of new technology on the field.
Stone, who missed spring practice, expressed his enthusiasm about being back on the field with his teammates. "It's awesome to be back playing the game I love," he said. "This year, I feel more thankful to be playing football than I have in a long time."
When asked about the offense's rotation of personnel, Stone highlighted the team's depth and chemistry. He specifically mentioned running back LJ Johnson Jr. and tight end transfer RJ Maryland as valuable assets. Stone expressed confidence in the team's timing and connection, stating, "This year more than any year I've been here, I have more chemistry with our receivers."
Stone also praised the development of the wide receivers, citing their dedication in the offseason and the improved timing between them. He believes their individual talents will create diverse opportunities for the offense to attack defenses.
"I have a really good feel for how each of those guys play more so than last year," Stone said. "They all have their own little unique thing that makes them a really good receiver."
The quarterback touched on the team's experimentation with in-helmet communication technology, likening the experience to that of Aaron Rodgers. He noted the benefits of having coach Rhett Lashlee in his ear, particularly during situational play-calling, which he believes will enhance the team's tempo-driven offense.
"It's been really cool," Stone said. "You kind of feel like Aaron Rodgers going like this listening to coach. "When you're an offense that moves pretty quickly having an extra mode of communication definitely makes that a little bit easier."
Stone had high praise for teammate Kevin Jennings, acknowledging his talent and seamless transition into the starting role in the previous season's Tulane game. He emphasized the mutual support and competitive spirit within the quarterback room.
"Kevin's a beast," Stone said. "We've all seen from his first day here how special he is and how good of a quarterback he is." "You guys saw it against Tulane. He stepped into the game like he'd been the starter the whole year."
Stone expressed his appreciation for quarterbacks coach D'Eriq King, highlighting his unique perspective as a former Heisman contender. He values Kings' ability to provide real-game advice and insights from a quarterback's perspective, enhancing the practice experience.
"Coach King makes practice really fun, Stone said. "He's been in those big-time real situations, so he knows what it's like to actually step into a quarterback's perspective."
