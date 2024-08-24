2025 IOL Jayvon McFadden Commits to Ohio State
Another Gamecocks target is off the board after committing to Ohio State.
Jayvon McFadden chose the Buckeyes over South Carolina, Maryland, and Colorado. The Gamecocks will now have to pivot after failing to land the three-star IOL from Upper Marlboro, Maryland.
South Carolina only has one offensive lineman committed to its 2025 class in tackle Shedrick Sarratt Jr. They will certainly look to add to that position when it's all said and done.
Gamecocks 2025 Class:
Four-star DL Caleb Williams
Four-star WR Lex Cyrus
Four-star WR Brian Rowe
Four-star EDGE Jaquavious Dodd
Four-star LB Jaquel Holman
Four-star S Kendall Daniels Jr.
Four-star OT Shedrick Sarratt Jr.
Three-star QB Cutter Woods
Three-star EDGE Anthony Addison
Three-star EDGE Kobby Sakyi-Prah
Three-star EDGE Taeshawn Alston
Three-star TE Preston Douglas
Three-star LB Jaiden Braker
Three-star LB AJ Holloway
Three-star LB Donovan Darden
Three-star DB Damarcus Leach
Three-star DB Christopher Hatfield
Three-star WR Jayden Sellers
Five-star PK Max Kelley
Five-star LS Kyler Farrow (PWO)
