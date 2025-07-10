2026 Four-Star DL Aiden Harris Shuts Down Recruitment; Solidifies Commitment to South Carolina
2026 four-star defensive lineman Aiden Harris is all in on the Gamecocks after shutting down his recruitment on Wednesday evening in a tweet from his X account.
Aiden and his brother Andrew both originally committed to South Carolina on June 7. Aiden's commitment to the class was a big deal as he is the second highest rated commit in the class just behind fellow four-star J'Zavien Currence.
Harris, a top 15 defensive lineman in the 2026 class, had 82 tackles including 31 stops for loss, 13.5 sacks and 46 quarterback hurries in 2024 as a junior at Weddington High School in Matthews, North Carolina. 247 Sports Director of Scouting, Andrew Irvin, had this to say about the talented lineman:
"Overall, should be viewed as a potential pocket pusher for a College Football Playoff contender that can be a three-down solution if he keeps progressing and fills into a frame that stretches over 6-foot-3 and is equipped with what appears to be some longer arms. Superb track and field profile for his age signals NFL upside when paired with the game tape."
South Carolina currently sits at 10 commits and ranks as the 55th class in the country, 14th in the SEC.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: