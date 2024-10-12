Alabama Survives Against a Fiesty South Carolina Team
In a game that saw Alabama enter as a three touchdown favorite, it ended up being an all out war between two good SEC teams. Both teams had their moments, but it was ultimately the Crimson Tide who found a way to win against South Carolina.
After a 14-0 start, the Gamecocks came roaring back thanks to a strong defense to take a 19-14 lead entering the fourth. Alabama's Jalen Milroe finds Germie Bernard with less than two minutes left to take a 27-19 lead and it seems the game is all but over. However, the South Carolina offense did not quit.
South Carolina would answer with a Sellers 31-yard touchdown pass to Nyck Harbor to change the score to 27-25. While the Gamecocks missed the two point conversion to tie the game, special teams got the job done by getting the ball back after an onside kick. Getting the ball back near midfield, South Carolina ran out of time before a Sellers' interception.
Though had some good moments, turnovers continue to be a major problem for South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers. He finishes the day with two more fumbles (7 on the year) and an interception. That's 11 total turnovers (4 interceptions and 7 fumbles). Despite the turnovers, the Gamecocks had a chance to win the game. This has to be a point of emphasis for this team.
Defensively, the Gamecocks continue to show their championship pedigree. Routinely getting pressure that led to sacks, creating turnovers, and getting the ball back to their offense. This is arguably the best outing from Gamecocks defense all year, especially on the road.
Looking ahead, South Carolina has to put this game away and get ready to play a good Oklahoma team on the road next week. The Sooners have a big matchup of their own this week in the red river rivalry vs Texas. South Carolina has to find answers on offense if they want to earn bowl eligibility this season.
