Analyzing Spencer Rattler's Preseason Start Against the Chargers
The New Orleans Saints named Spencer Rattler the starter for their preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers this past week. Even after Sunday afternoon's game, this will still be an ongoing battle before the regular season begins.
Playing nearly the entire first half, before handing the ball to Tyler Shough late in the second quarter, Rattler had five series in the opener. A strong opening drive seemed promising, but that would be the highlight of Rattler's start who had an up and down day. After being harrased all afternoon by the Chargers defensive front, which included three sacks and a strip sack, Rattler finished 7-11 with 53 yards.
As far as positives go, Rattler continues to show promise as a guy who can create plays with his legs and throw on the run. The consistency overall is still a work in progress as Rattler was late releasing some of his passes.
Rattler's main competition it appears is rookie second round pick Tyler Shough who had some high highs and low lows in today's game. He threw a nice pass to a wide open Mason Tipton for a 54-yard touchdown, but the series before that Shough misread a defender and threw a pick-six. Shough would finish 15/22 for 165 yards and a score.
There are two preseason games left for the Saints to decide who their starting quarterback will be in 2025. While Shough had the better day in the box score, the job is still up for grabs.
