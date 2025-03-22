Arkansas' Big Day At the Plate Hands South Carolina Second Consecutive Loss
Arkansas uses an eight run first inning to power past the South Carolina Gamecocks in game two.
Arkansas jumped out to a quick lead in the first that was ultimately too much for the Gamecocks to overcome. South Carolina would answer with three runs in the top of the second, but couldn't keep it up.
The pitching woes began early for South Carolina in game two. Sophomore Jake McCoy, who's had a strong start to the year, was forced out in the first inning after the Razorback bats were able to tee off. McCory finished his day with less than an inning pitched, giving up eight runs on four hits, and adding a strikeout. Unfortunately for the Gamecocks, the pitching woes didn't stop after the first.
Gamecock relievers had a better day. The Arkansas batters were held to four runs on nine hits in the remaining seven innings of baseball.
The South Carolina offense has been cole against SEC competition. That streak has continued in this series. A week after avergaing five runs a game against Oklahoma in the SEC opener, South Carolina scored two runs in game one of this series and three today. Answers will have to be found offensively in SEC play if the Gamecocks want to reach their Omaha aspirations.
What's up next? South Carolina looks to avoid the sweep against Arkansas. Senior Dylan Eskew appears to be the starter for game three of the series.
