Bam Martin-Scott Limited at the Start of Fall Camp
South Carolina is in the midst of fall camp right now, but they're missing a key component to their defense. Bam Martin-Scott is entering his fourth year with the Gamecocks and really started to play well towards the end of last season.
Once the defense switched to a 3-3-5, Martin-Scott began playing his best ball in a South Carolina uniform. He built off of that success and was named the 2024 Most Improved Player of the Spring.
Unfortunately since the start of camp, Martin-Scott has been sidelined due to injury. While not likely to hold him out against Old Dominion on August 31, it is keeping him away from full camp activities.
I'm limited with a little hamstring right now, but I'm getting back out there real soon," Martin-Scott said. "I was trying to get some extra work in and was running more than I should have."
While he rehabs his hamstring, this gives other guys opportunities to step up in that room. However it shouldn't be long before the sixth year linebacker is out there making plays once again.
