"We have a versatile room" - South Carolina's Dalevon Campbell Speaks on the Wide Receiver Room
It's no secret what the Gamecocks' biggest question mark is going into the 2024 season. Even though they'll be breaking in a new starter at QB, Raheim Sanders takes over the RB position, and questions that are surrounding the health and availability of the OL, the biggest need to figure out is the wide receiver room.
South Carolina is currently in the midst of training camp as they prepare for the grind of the SEC schedule in 2024. Prior to practices on August 1, head coach Shane Beamer stepped to the podium to discuss what he believes will be the biggest battle coming into camp.
“The most up in the air is probably the receiver rotation and how that shakes out,” Beamer said.
With the loss of star receiver Xavier Legette to the NFL and Antwane Wells Jr. to the portal, South Carolina was looking at a talented, but mainly inexperienced group. Since the end of 2023, coach Beamer and the staff have revamped the room adding talented pieces like Nevada transfer, Dalevon Campbell.
Diversifying the room by bringing in different talents and skillsets was something the staff attacked via recruiting and the portal. Campbell fits that mold as a fast and physical receiver who can be an outside threat in offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains' offense.
Campbell stepped to the mic for media availability on Tuesday August 6. When asked about the receiver room as a whole, Campbell says they all bring something unique that fits well together.
"We've got a real versatile room," Campbell said. "I can go up and get it. We compliment each other, open each other up."
Campbell will split time as the team's "X" receiver, often referred to as the split end or lined up on the line of scrimmage. Wide receivers coach Mike Furrey will be tasked with coming up with the top rotation of guys coming out of camp.
"I've got the utmost respect for Coach Furrey," Campbell said. "He has expectations he wants you to meet and you've got to have expectations for yourself that's higher than his. The way he talks and does things, you want to run through that wall for him."
Campbell will hope to build off of an impressive 2023 season with the Wolfpack that saw him catch 76 passes for 1,159 yards and three touchdowns. If he can replicate that success in 2024, the Gamecocks offense may be better than expected.
