South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers Details What Fall Camp is Like so Far
A new quarterback is set to take the reigns for the South Carolina offense for the first time since 2022. While there is a battle going on in the QB room, it appears LaNorris Sellers has all but locked up the starting job going forward.
For the first time taking most of the first team reps, Sellers spoke about how fall camp has gone so far through four practices.
"It's going good," Sellers said. "Couple takeways is we're fast learners, everybody is pretty much grasping the system fast so we just have to go out there and execute. We're doing that a lot better."
While taking notes last season under former Gamecock and current Saint Spencer Rattler, Sellers realizes he still has a lot to learn in year two with South Carolina.
"Knowledge and communication are the two biggest things I've improved on since last year," Sellers said. "Something I can probably work on is the fundamentals of it. Staying calm in the pocket and keep going through my progressions."
In order to help the QB room and overall offense succeed, Coach Shane Beamer brought in Mike Shula as an offensive analyst. Working with stars like Cam Newton and Josh Allen, Shula will look to pass along some key advice for Sellers going forward.
"Helped us with knowledge of the protection, putting us in the best situation possible with footwork, going through progressions knowing when to run and how to run," Sellers said. "Protecting ourselves really came from him, just being smart with our reads."
Former Arkansas running back, Raheim Sanders joined the Gamecocks in the offseason after battling injuries all of 2023. Now fully healthy, Sellers speaks on his impact so far in camp.
"He's very explosive," Sellers said. "He's huge in person with pads on. He's big, fast, and strong. He's smart as well, knows protections."
South Carolina also added some new receivers in the transfer portal this offseason with players like Vandrevius Jacobs (FSU) and Dalevon Campbell (Nevada) to fill the void of those lost via the NFL draft and portal.
"Both of them have strong hands," Sellers said. "Dre is a lot faster than Dalevon, but Dalevon is a big body good with run blocking. Both smart guys."
The Gamecocks are expected to have their first padded scrimmage of fall camp this Saturday August 10 inside WIlliams-Brice Stadium. This will give coaches and players a first look at how the offense is working so far.
