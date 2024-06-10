Baseball America Report: South Carolina Tabs LSU's Paul Mainieri as Next Head Coach
In a big update, Baseball America's, Teddy Cahill, according to sources, reported Monday afternoon that the Gamecocks are targeting LSU legendary coach, Paul Mainieri.
Mainieri, who won the 2009 NCAA baseball national title with LSU, owns a .659 winning percentage (1,505-777-8 overall) with a 641-285-3 overall record while at LSU. He has been out of baseball since 2021 after medically retiring from 15 years at LSU.
Mainieri has a laundry list of accomplishments as a head coach: four time national coach of the year (2000, 2008, 2009, and 2015), two time SEC coach of the year (2009 and 2015), four time SEC champion, six time SEC tournament champion, and one national title (2009).
Under Mainieri's leadership, LSU six consecutive NCAA Tournament National Seeds, joing Stanford as the only school's to accomplish that feat. Mainierijoined his father, Deime Mainieri, in the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. They are the only father-son combination in the ABCA Hall of Fame.
After losing early in the Raleigh Regional to James Madison, South Carolina decided it was time to make a change. The South Carolina Board of Trustees are set to meet tomorrow afternoon at 4:00 pm. If all goes to plan, it looks as if Gamecocks Baseball has found its next Skipper to lead them going forward.
