Florida vs South Carolina - Win or Go Home Begins, SEC Baseball Tournament
It is win or go home for the South Carolina Gamecocks as they take on the Florida Gators in the SEC baseball tournament.
The first round of the SEC Baseball Tournament starts on Tuesday. Alabama and Missouri will get things started in the morning and then the Florida Gators and South Carolina Gamecocks will keep things rolling in game number two.
Florida and South Carolina played one another earlier this month and the Gators completed the sweep. The Gamecocks were outscored 39-8 that weekend so it was certainly one to forget for South Carolina.
The Gators on the other hand have been picking up steam this season after a slow start. They lost four straight conference series at the beginning of the season but then rattled off series wins over Missouri, Mississippi State, Arkansas, South Carolina, Texas and Alabama to close the season. They have dealt with the injury bug quite a bit this season, but it hasn't led to them quitting on the season.
Brandon Stone (So. RHP) is the expected starter for South Carolina. He has a 2-6 record, a 6.07 ERA in 59.1 IP and 13 BB with 43 SO. Billy Barlow (Sr. RHP) is the projected starter for the Gators. He has a 1-4 record this season, a 5.95 ERA in 42.1 IP and 20 BB with 44 SO.
It's not win or go home for the Gators today as they are projected to make postseason play, but for the Gamecocks it is. The season will either continue to move on for head coach Paul Mainieri and his squad or it will come to a close against the Gators.
