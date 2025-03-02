How to Watch South vs Clemson - Game Three
The South Carolina Gamecocks are in Clemson, South Carolina for a third and final baseball game on Sunday evening. Here's how to watch as the Gamecocks attempt to avoid the sweep.
The South Carolina Gamecocks entered this weekend series against the no. 13 ranked Clemson Tigers as an undefeated baseball team. Now, following consecutive losses to their rivals. In order to avoid the sweep from the Tigers, the Gamecocks will need to wake the bats up. Holding the Tigers to just (10) runs over the first two games of the three game series is admirable, now they need to provide some run support.
The Gamecocks have scored just four runs in the series, something that will need to improve on Sunday if they are going to beat the Tigers.
How To Watch South Carolina vs Clemson
- Gameday: Sunday, March 2nd, 2025
- Game time: 5:00 pm ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
- Location: Fluor Park, Greenville, South Carolina
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
UP NEXT
- Carolina will play two games in the midweek, hosting Davidson and traveling to The Citadel.
- The Gamecocks host Davidson Tuesday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.
- Carolina then heads to Charleston for a 7 p.m. game with The Citadel on Wednesday, March 5. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
