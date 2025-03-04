Preview: South Carolina Gamecocks Look to Bounce Back Against Davidson
A deep dive into South Carolina's matchup against Davidson on the baseball diamond.
The South Carolina Gamecocks had a tough outing this past weekend as the Clemson Tigers swept them in the rivalry matchup. South Carolina pitched well enough but just couldn't find a rhythm on offense to find a win. Now, they have the opportunity to bounce back against Davidson on Tuesday.
Ryder Garino is projected to be the starter for South Carolina. He is 1-0 on the season with a 0.00 ERA in six innings pitched with nine strikeouts and just one walk. For Davidson, it's Jacob Vokal who is the likely starter. He is 0-1 on the season with a 2.35 ERA, five strikeouts and a walk in 7.2 innings pitched.
Jamie Daly is a name to know for Davidson. Daly has 15 hits (.455 average) and a team-best 11 RBI in 10 games. He also has three home runs on the year.
Carolina has a 50-22-1 series advantage on Davidson heading into Tuesday’s game. Last season, Carolina won a rain-shortened 4-1 game in six innings. Tyler Pitzer struck out five and Dylan Brewer had two hits in the win.
Ethan Petry and Nathan Hall have been solid at the plate for the Gamecocks this season. Petry is batting .415 on the season with three home runs, 11 RBI and three doubles on the season. Hall is batting .405 with two home runs, 10 RBI and four doubles on the season.
How to Watch South Carolina Baseball vs Davidson
• GameDay: Tuesday, March 4th
• Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
• Stadium: Founders Park
• Where: Columbia, South Carolina
• Watch: SEC Network+
