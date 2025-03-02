2025 NFL Scouting Combine Top Performers - Which Gamecocks Made Their Mark
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is in the rear view mirror and several Gamecocks made their best effort to impress NFL teams ahead of the draft. South Carolina players were able to show the impressive athleticism, speed, and strength that helped produce a great 2024.
Nick Emmanwori
Perhaps the top performer from the Gamecocks attendees. He started out by jumping 11'6" in the broad jump and followed that with a 43-inch vertical. At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Emmanwori then ran a 4.38 forty yard dash. Coming into the Combine, Emmanwori was a projected late first round pick. His impressive day in front of the NFL world may have cemented him as a first round pick and possibly the first safety off the board.
Demetrius Knight Jr.
The former Charlotte 49er came to South Carolina as a transfer in the 2024 class. Since arriving in Columbia, Knight Jr. quickly became an impact player at the linebacker position for the Gamecocks. Now at the combine, he had the opportunity to show other NFL teams just what he could do. At 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds, Knight Jr. ran a 4.58 forty yard dash, had a 9'10" broad jump, and benched 225 pounds 22 times. Knight Jr. is quickly becoming a riser on draft boards.
Most to Gain:
The tight end spot is one of the drafts deepest positions in 2025. Penn State's Tyler Warren and Michigan's Colston Loveland lead a stacked position group. South Carolina's Joshua Simon may have just made himself stand out in a crowded room after an impressive 2025 Combine. At 6-foot-4 and nearly 240 pounds ran a 4.65 forty and finished in the top five for tight ends in nearly every category. The tight end position has become a coveted one in the NFL over the years. Having a do-it-all tight end can be a cheat code for some offenses. Simon could be just that.
Summary of the Gamecocks at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine:
Overall, South Carolina players were able to showcase their talent to every NFL team in the league. Players like Joshua Simon and Raheim "Rocekt" Sanders had impressive days to help them stand out in crowded rooms. Kyle Kennard showcased the athleticism teams could see on film. And Emmanwori looks like a top player in the draft. The NFL Draft could be a big time recruiting pitch for South Carolina going forward.
