Clemson Sweeps South Carolina
A nine game winning streak has come to a screeching halt as the Clemson Tigers came away with a three game sweep over the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The offense was the story of the series for South Carolina. The Gamecocks hit 15-94 from the plate (.159) scoring six runs and 37 strikeouts in three games versus the Tigers.
On the flip side, the Gamecocks pitching staff had a good series overall. The starters surrendered seven runs in 15.1 innings pitched and struck out 23 Tiger batters. Relievers were just as good giving up four runs in 10.2 innings with 20 strikeouts.
The pitching staff seems ready for SEC play beginning in just under two weeks. The offense on the other hand is having to find itself during that time. A three game series against Oklahoma beginning on March 14 in Columbia is the opener to the Gamecocks' SEC play.
What's up next, however? South Carolina has a couple midweek matchups against Davidson (Tuesday) and The Citadel (Wednesday). The Gamecocks return home to Founders Park on Friday March 7 for a three game series against Morehead State.
