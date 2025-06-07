South Carolina Gamecocks Boast Top Transfer Portal Class in College Baseball
The South Carolina Gamecocks currently hold the best transfer portal class in college baseball.
The South Carolina Gamecocks had a disapointing season on the baseball diamond this year after finishing second to last in the conference. That has led to a litany of players entering the transfer portal, so something need to go South Carolina's way to start building momentum. They have finally found some.
With the transfer portal open, Paul Mainieri and his staff have been making moves of their own. They currently have six players committed with 17 total players leaving the roster. Those six players committed though have the Gamecocks sitting at the top of the transfer portal class rankings.
Four of the transfers committed to South Carolina are top 250 players. That's more than any other program in the top 10. That's significant considering two of the players that have left the roster were also top 250 players.
The transfer portal has become a pivotal portion of college sports, but baseball especially. Georgia's head coach Wes Johnson has utilized it to get the program into postseason play in the first two years he was there. Tennessee's Tony Vitello signed Andrew Fischer and Liam Doyle out of the portal and they have arguably been the best two players on the team.
If Mainieri and his staff can continue to crush the portal like they have so far, they will be in good shape heading into the 2026 college baseball season. The portal will remain open until July 1st.
