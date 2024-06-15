Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Gamecocks Catcher Cole Messina Named All-American

Matt Peavy

Gators utility Jac Caglianone (14) with the catch at first for the out against Gamecocks catcher Cole Messina (19) in Game 2 of the NCAA Super Regional against Florida, Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida. The Gators beat the Gamecocks 4-0 and are headed to the College World Series in Omaha. [Cyndi Chambers/ Gainesville Sun] 2023 / Cyndi Chambers / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s official, Gamecock junior catcher Cole Messina is an All-American. ABCA/Rawlings released their All-America teams this morning and honored Messina on the 2nd team.

Messina was an offensive powerhouse for the Gamecocks in 2024. He posted a .335 batting average, 18 home runs, 65 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, and a .420 on-base percentage. His performance at the plate, particularly during postseason play, has made him a standout.

Messina led the Gamecocks to a 37-25 record. He performed exceptionally well in May, particularly during the SEC tournament. During May, Messina played in 17 games. He posted a .450 batting average, 10 home runs, 32 RBIs, 5 stolen bases, and a .575 on-base percentage.

He even has the clutch gene. During their first game against James Madison in the Raleigh Regional of the NCAA tournament, Messina was the hero of the game. In the bottom of the 9th inning with 2 outs and down by 2 runs, Messina blasted a 2-run homer to keep the game alive. South Carolina would win the game in extra innings.

Messina was a critical success for the Gamecocks in 2024. ABCA/Rawlings recognized it and honored him accordingly. Now, Messina will need to decide on whether he will move on to the MLB or stick around and play for new head coach Paul Mainieri in 2025.

