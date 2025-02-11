Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Gamecocks Land Player on Golden Spikes Award Watch List

South Carolina batter Ethan Petry is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run against LSU during the second round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
South Carolina Gamecocks' Ethan Petry was included on the Golden Spikes Award watch list.

The South Carolina Gamecocks start their college baseball season this week against Sacred Heart on Feb 14. The Gamecocks are coming off of a season in which they were a first-round exit in the postseason. Now they enter a new season under new head coach Paul Mainieri and a potential college baseball star on the roster.

The Golden Spikes Award, which is given out annually to the best amateur baseball player in the United States, released its preseason watch list and outfield Ethan Petry made the list.

In 2024, Petry batted .306, had 21 home runs, batted in 53 RBI and smacked eight doubles. The rising junior is entering potentially his final year in college baseball if he elects to go to the draft, and already has two impressive seasons under his belt.

If Petry were to take home the award, he would become the first Gamecock to do so since Kip Bouknight did in 2000.

The national media isn't too optimistic about the Gamecock's chances this season but Petry can have an MVP type of season this year, then they very well could exceed the expectations many have set on the program heading into the 2025 season.

