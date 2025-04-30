South Carolina Gamecocks Survive Late Inning Push from Charleston Southern
The South Carolina Gamecocks survived a late inning push from Charleston Southern.
The South Carolina Gamecocks earned their 26th win on the season by defeating Charleston Southern on Tuesday by a final score of 5-3. The Gamecocks are now 26-20 on the season as they head into the final stretch of the regular season.
South Carolina jumped out to an early lead in the second inning thanks to a wild pitch from Charleston Southern. That would be the only run both teams scored until the seventh inning.
Kennedy Jones drew a walk with the bases loaded to make the score 2-0. A single from Evan Stone plated two more runs across to extend the lead to four and an errant throw from Charleston Southern pushed another run across to make it 5-0 heading into the eighth inning. That's when the Buccaneers started to make a comeback.
Chandler Tuupo smacked a single to score two runs in the eighth inning to close it to within three. Blake Edgmon then hit a single to score another run for the Bucs in the top of the ninth, but the Gamecocks managed to slam the door on them and seal the victory.
This weekend, South Carolina will host the Florida Gators for another conference series. The Gamecocks are currently second to last in the conference with three series remaining. They are five games back from the Kentucky Wildcats right now, a team who beat them last weekend and rank 11th in the conference right now.
It will take an impressive run to close the regular season for the Gamecocks to likely be considered for postseason play, but crazier things have happened before in the game of baseball.
