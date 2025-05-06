South Carolina's Paul Mainieri Doubles Down on Job Security With Gamecocks
South Carolina head baseball coach Paul Mainieri doubled down on his job security with the Gamecocks.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have had a rather disappointing 2025 college baseball season. They are 26-23 on the season and hold a 5-19 record in conference play. Head coach Paul Mainieri is in his first season with the program and based on the results, it could be a short-lived stint.
Mainieri recently spoke about his job security with the program on 107.5 The Game. Mainieri said, "I'm not going anywhere. I’m totally committed to getting this program back on track and competing for championships. There's no conversations about anything."
If that wasn't enough, Mainieri spoke with the media on Tuesday and he doubled down on that statement, reassuring people there are no current plans for him to leave the program.
"I'm the coach at South Carolina. Nobody has told me anything different or implied anything different," he said. "I'm totally committed to being here. I wanna see this thing get on the tracks."
With two weeks left in the regular season, perhaps the Gamecocks can show enough life to prove Mainieri is the right guy for the job. As of now though, it continues to be an underwhelming season.
Mainieri is in his fifth head coaching stint. He started out at St. Thomas in Florida, coached at Air Force after that, transitioned to Notre Dame and then coached at LSU from 2007-2021.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: