What is Wrong With the South Carolina Gamecocks' Offense?
What is wrong with South Carolina's offense this season?
Three weeks into the season, it is pretty apparent that South Carolina is having some issues on offense. Some of last weekend's issues can be attributed to quarterback LaNorris Sellers leaving the game in te first half with an injury, but the struggles go all the way back to week one. So what is wrong with South Carolina's offense?
For starters, South Carolina is struggling to stay ahead of the sticks. They have allowed eight sacks on the season, which ranks 114th in the country. They have also allowed 20 tackles for loss, which ranks 109th in the country. The Gamecocks have had issues with their offensive line in previous seasons, and it has continued to be an issue this season.
Another glaring stat was that through the first two games, 30 percent of South Carolina's drives had ended in a three-and-out. They only had one against Vanderbilt, but the bigger program was six drives ending in a turnover or a turnover on downs.
South Carolina has often time had to rely on a special teams score or a defensive score to help with the scoring effort. In fact, South Carolina's offense has not scored more than 17 points in a game since the Wofford game in 2024. The Gamecocks have gone five straight games of scoring 17 or fewer points as an offense.
It seems as if South Carolina's hope on offense sometimes is that an explosive play will happen that will get them into the end zone. Either Nyck Harbor will break one loose for a massive play or LaNorris Sellers will break off a 50-yard run. It certainly has worked them this season at times, but there also times where creating a methodical drive is what it takes and the Gamecocks just haven't pieced a lot of those together this season unfortunately.
