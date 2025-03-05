South Carolina's Paul Mainieri Speaks on What Gamecocks Need to Fix
South Carolina baseball head coach Paul Mainieri speaks on what his team needs to get better at ahead of the SEC schedule.
The South Carolina Gamecocks got back into the win column on Tuesday as they defeated Davidson by a final score of 7-3. This win was much needed as the program just recently got swept by their in-state rival Clemson over the weekend.
The Gamecocks have just a few games remaining before they begin conference play. The SEC is loaded with talent and has a litany of teams ranked inside of the top 25, so head coach Paul Mainieri wants to make sure his team is in a strong position to prepare for the tough stretch of games.
Following the win over Davidson, Mainieri was asked what he would like to see his team get better at ahead of the SEC schedule, and the head ball coach highlighted one specific area.
"I wish you could get a little bit more healthy. We were about a third of our starting lineup tonight, besides Kennedy and Talmadge," Mainieri said.
South Carolina's head coach went on to say that Dalton Mashore missed Tuesday night's game while getting an MRI on his leg and Talmadge is dealing with a thumb injury,
"If you have to play a freshman, more than one freshman in a starting lineup in an SEC series right out of the gate, that’s going to be a big ask," Mainieri said. "But we’ll just kind of keep reevaluating everything and put the best team out there that we can.”
The Gamecocks begin SEC play on March 14th against the Oklahoma Sooners at Founders Park for a three-game weekend series.
