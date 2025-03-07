South Carolina vs Morehead State - Gamecocks Looking to Build a Win Streak
The South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to build a win streak this weekend vs Morehead State.
The South Carolina Gamecocks had a tough weekend last time they sparked up a weekend series as Clemson swept them. However, South Carolina managed to bounce back during their mid week games by earning wins against Davidson and The Citadel. Now they are getting ready for a three game series against Morehead State.
Junior Ethan Petry will enter the Morehead State series with 48 home runs at Carolina, which has him in a tie for second place on the all-time home run list. Petry needs one more home run to move into second place by himself. He is 14 home runs away from tying Justin Smoak (2006-08) for the all-time mark.
While offense has struggled at points in the season, the pitching staff has been solid overall. The South Carolina pitching staff holds a 2.92 ERA with 163 strikeouts in 120 innings pitched after 14 games this season. Jarvis Evans threw a team-best seven innings, striking out six batters in a 9-1 win over The Citadel.
Matthew Becker will be getting the start for South Carolina on Friday. He has posted a 2-1 record, a 3.68 ERA, in14.2 IP with 5 BB and 22 SO. As for Morehead State, it will be Trevor Callahan taking the mound. He has a 1-2 record with a 5.73 ERA in 11.0 IP with 5 BB and 10 SO.
The game is set to start at 7 PM ET on Friday and will be broadcasted on SEC Network Plus.
