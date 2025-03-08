Gamecock Digest

South Carolina vs Morehead State - Gamecocks Looking to Stay Hot

The South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to stay hot on Saturday vs Morehead State.

Jonathan Williams

South Carolina Athletics Association

The South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to stay hot on Saturday vs Morehead State.

South Carolina took care of business on Friday as the Gamecocks defeated Morehead State by a final score of 11-7. Now they are back on Saturday for another matchup, which is set to start at 4 PM ET.

The Gamecocks fought an uphill battle all evening as Morehead State jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the second inning. The Eagles would hold a three run lead until the fifth inning, that's where the Gamecocks' bats came to life. South Carolina would score nine runs between the fifth and eighth inning to put the Eagles away.

Left fielder Kennedy Jones was a steady presence at the plate tonight fir South Carolina. Jones finished 3-4 at the plate scoring two runs and had two RBIs. Right fielder Ethan Petry helped solidify the Gamecocks win with an eighth-inning three-run home run. Petry would finish with four RBIs on the night.

Jake McCoy will be getting the start for South Carolina on the mound. The lefty has a 1-1 record, a 3.00 ERA in 15.0 IP with 6 BB and 29 SO. For Morehead State it will be freshman Kamden Hawks. He has a 0-1 record with a 1.59 ERA in 11.1 IP with 14 BB and 9 SO.

A win on Saturday would be South Carolina's fourth-straight win since being swept by Clemson. A good sign for the program as prove they can bounce back quickly even when they are down.

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

