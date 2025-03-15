Gamecock Digest

South Carolina vs Oklahoma - Gamecocks Looking to Bounce Back After Game One

The South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to bounce back vs Oklahoma after game one loss.

Jonathan Williams

South Carolina Athletics Association

The South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to bounce back vs Oklahoma after game one loss.

The South Carolina Gamecocks win streak came to an end on Friday as the Oklahoma Sooners won by a final score of 8-5. The Sooners jumped out to an early 5-0 lead after four innings, but South Carolina came storming back. They scored five runs in the fifth and sixth inning to close the lead to 6-5. Unfortunately, the Gamecocks couldn't get anyone else across home plate for the remainder of the game.

South Carolina will now try to take game two to keep Oklahoma from winning the series on Saturday. Jake McCoy (So. LHP) is the likely starter for South Carolina. He comes in with a 1-1 record, a 4.74 ERA in 19.0 IP and 8 BB on top of 38 SO. McCoy struck out 12 batters in six innings of work against Clemson on March 1. McCoy was named the Tom Price Award winner, handed out to the MVP of the Clemson series.

Oklahoma will likely be pitching Malachi Witherspoon (Jr. RHP). He has a 2-0, a 4.00 ERA in 18.0 IP and 11 BB alongside 17 SO. Oklahoma struck out the Gamecocks eight times on Friday night and surrendered just three walks.

Saturday's ball game is set to start at 4;00 PM ET and will be played at Founders Park in Columbia South Carolina.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Baseball