Former Gamecock Ernest Jones IV Remains in Seattle on New Multi-Year Deal
Former South Carolina Gamecock Ernest Jones IV has found a permanent home in Seattle after agreeing to a three year, $33 million extension with the Seahawks on Monday morning.
The new league year for the NFL is set to begin on Wednesday March 12 so new deals will not be finalized until then. However, teams can begin to agree to extensions with their own free agents prior to March 12, as is the case with Jones IV.
Jones IV has had quite the last nine months. After being unable to reach a contract extension with Los Angeles, the Rams traded him and a 2026 sixth round pick to the Tennessee Titans for a 2026 fifth round pick. Jones IV would last two months in Nashville before eventually finding his new home in Seattle.
Despite only starting 10 games in 2024 for the Seahawks, Jones IV ended 2024 with 94 combined tackles (third on the team), a TFL, and .5 sacks. Seattle obviously saw enough to make him one of the ten highest paid linebackers in the league, slotting in above Indianapolis' Zaire Franklin.
With more contracts set to break throughout the week, follow along for updates on all former Gamecocks signing in this free agency period.
