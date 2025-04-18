South Carolina vs Ole Miss Baseball - Gamecocks With Massive Opportunity on Friday
The South Carolina Gamecocks have a huge opportunity on Friday vs Ole Miss.
The South Carolina Gamecocks earned a win against Ole Miss on Thursday night to open up the series by a final score of 3-2. It was a pitching duel the whole way through and the Gamecocks prevailed in the end of it. That means South Carolina has the opportunity to win their first conference series of the season on Friday.
Jake McCoy (So. LHP) is set to take the mound for the Gamecocks on Firday. He has a 3-3 record on the season, a 7.30 ERA in 37.0 IP and has 26 BB with 53 SO. Ole Miss is expected to throw Riley Maddox (Sr. RHP). He has a 4-2 record, a 5.75 ERA in 36.0 IP with 16 BB and 36 SO on the year.
SERIES VS. OLE MISS
- Carolina has a 41-29 series advantage on Ole Miss heading into Friday's game.
- The two teams met last season with Ole Miss winning 2-of-3 games. In the Sunday 6-2 win, Talmadge LeCroy went 3-for-5 and Matthew Becker struck out four in 5.1 innings of relief.
- Carolina won 2-of-3 games in Columbia in 2022, walking off the Rebels 9-8 in the series finale on a Jalen Vasquez sacrifice fly in the ninth.
- Carolina is 23-11 in games played against Ole Miss in Columbia.
First pitch is set for 4 PM ET on Friday. For fans watching the game at home, the game can be streamed on SEC Network+.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: