South Carolina vs Presbyterian: Gamecocks Looking for a Bounce Back Win
The South Carolina Gamecocks are looking for a bounce back win vs Presbyterian on Tuesday.
The South Carolina Gamecocks had a rough weekend as the Tennessee Volunteers completed the sweep. The Gamecocks are now 17-12 on the season and 1-8 in conference play. Fortunately, they have an opportunity to earn a bounce back win against Presbyterian on Tuesday.
Tyler Pitzer is expected to be the starter for South Carolina. He holds a 3-0 record, a 3.43 ERA in 21.0 IP and 17 BB with 28 SO. JJ Harrell (Fr. LHP) is the likely starter for Presbyterian. He has a 0-1 record, a 7.94 ERA in 11.1 IP and 12 BB with 14 SO.
SCOUTING PRESBYTERIAN
- The Blue Hose won 2-of-3 games at UNC Asheville this past weekend.
- Trey Fenderson was a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate in PC’s 12-7 win over Asheville in Saturday’s second game of a doubleheader.
- Presbyterian’s signature win was an 11-8 win over Alabama on March 9.
- Fenderson leads the Blue Hose with a .374 batting average while Ryan Ouzts has seven home runs.
- On the mound, Jacob Fields has a team-best five saves to go along with a 2.81 ERA.
- Elton Pollock is in his 21st season as head coach at Presbyterian. He was named the Big South Coach of the Year in 2024.
Tuesday's game is set to start at 7:00 PM ET and will be broadcasted on SEC Network. Following today's game, they will travel to Mississippi State to play the Bulldogs in a weekend series.
