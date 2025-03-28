South Carolina Gamecock Commit Eli Ellis Featured in Under Armour Commercial
South Carolina basketball commit Eli Ellis was featured in a new Under Armour commercial.
The South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball season did not go as they had hoped this year. The team finished last in the conference and despite earning an invite to the NIT, head coach Lamont Paris elected to turn down the opportunity and focus on next season.
A bright spot for next season is some of the recruits that South Carolina is brining in and one of them is guard Eli Ellis. Despite him not being at South Carolina yet, he's already making a name for himself and striking deals with Under Armour.
The South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball X page posted a brand new Under Armour commercial that featured Ellis as the main personality in the video.
The Gamecock commit recently won the OTE championship. Ellis did not shy away from seeking the same success at the collegiate level. When asked for a message to the Gamecock faithful, he said.
"I've had everything doubt, hate, negative comments; I mean you got the whole Tennessee fan base page against me before I step on campus. They're all going to hate us but they still got respect for us, so just wait till I get there and it'll be more of the same thing I promise," said Ellis.
Ellis is rated as a four-star prospect, the 92nd-best player in the country, the 12th-best point guard and the 5th-best player in the state of North Carolina. Ellis has been committed to the South Carolina since November of 2024.
