South Carolina vs Tennessee: Gamecocks Hoping to Spoil Volunteer's Run
The South Carolina Gamecocks are hoping to play spoiler this weekend against No. 1 Tennessee.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are at home this weekend in a three-game series against the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers. The Gamecocks had an opportunity to upset North Carolina earlier in the week, but the Tar Heels ended up pulling away late in the game. The Volunteers on the other hand have lost just one conference game thus far and are 23-2 on the season.
Tennessee won all three games between the two teams last season in Knoxville. In the last meeting at Founders Park, the Gamecocks won the middle game of the three-game series, 6-1, in seven innings in 2023. Braylen Wimmer had two hits and Jack Mahoney struck out nine in the win. The last time the Gamecocks faced the number-one team in the country was last year’s Tennessee series on May 16-18, 2024.
Liam Doyle (Jr. LHP) is expected to get the start on Friday for Tennessee. He comes in with a 3-1 record, a 2.03 ERA in 31.0 IP and 11 BB with 62 SO. As for South Carolina, Jake McCoy (So. LHP) will be getting the start. He has a 2-2 record, a 6.57 ERA in 24.2 IP and 12 BB with 45 SO.
Junior Ethan Petry will enter the Tennessee series with 50 home runs at Carolina, which has him in second place on the all-time home run list. He is hitting .359 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and is tied for the team lead with 23 RBI.
Friday’s game starts at 7 p.m. with Saturday and Sunday’s games at 4 and 5 p.m., respectively. Friday and Saturday’s games will be streamed on SEC Network Plus. Sunday’s game is televised on SEC Network with Tom Hart and Chris Burke on the call.
