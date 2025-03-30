South Carolina Heads Back to the Final Four After Win Over Duke
The South Carolina Gamecocks are heading back to the Final Four for the fifth straight season after defeating the Duke Blue Devils 54-50 in the Elite Eight.
In a rematch of a regular season game, South Carolina and Duke met in the Elite Eight. While the Gamecocks came away with the victory for the second time this season, it certainly didn't come easy.
South Carolina was up six points heading into halftime, but it was the third quarter that caused drama yet again for the Gamecocks. Duke came out firing on both ends of the court in third quarter. The Blue Devils would go on to outscore South Carolina 20-12, taking the lead entering the fourth quarter. But like they've done a lot in this tournament, the Gamecocks used their championship pedigree to take over the final quarter.
As she's done all year, Chloe Kitts showed up when the game was at its most crucial point. Kitts would score eight of her 14 points in the fourth quarter alone. Kitts and forward Sania Feagin scored the final eight points of the game for South Carolina, which matched Duke as a team in the fourth.
This win proved there was a lot the Gamecocks can improve on before playing in the Final Four in Tampa. South Carolina was outrebounded 41-30 in this game and at times did not look crisp as a unit, something not typical of this generation of the Dawn Staley era.
Speaking of Staley, the records keep racking up. She accounts for all six of the Gamecocks’ Final Four appearances (2015, 2017, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024) and the only NCAA National Championships in program history (2017, 2022, 2024). The winningest head coach in program history is building upon a legacy that seems to have no end in sight.
South Carolina is in waiting mode as the UCLA Bruins are taking on the LSU Tigers in the Elite Eight of their bracket. UCLA was the first team to beat the Gamecocks in two seasons, after beating South Carolina by 15 in Los Angeles. On the flip side, South Carolina defeated LSU in their only matchup of the season. The Gamecocks have the team to win back to back titles, but the road only gets tougher from here.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: