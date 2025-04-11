South Carolina vs Texas A&M - Series Preview and Injury Report
The South Carolina Gamecocks head to College Station, Texas, to take on the Texas A&M Aggies this weekend. We take a look at the injury report for the series.
The South Carolina Gamecocks haven’t had the season that they expected in year one under head coach Paul Mainieri. With 21 games to go on the season, the Gamecocks are currently (20-15) overall with a less-than-stellar (2-11) conference record.
This weekend, the Gamecocks travel to College Station to take on the Texas A&M Aggies. The Aggies entered the season with national title expectations. Though an early-season injury to star Gavin Grahovac seemed to stun the Aggies a bit.
After struggling to start the season, the Aggies are fresh off a series win over the then No. 1-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.
South Carolina vs Texas A&M Injury Report
South Carolina:
- C, Talmadge LeCroy (OUT)
- INF, Nolan Nawrocki (OUT)
- RHP, Eli Jerzembeck (OUT)
- RHP, Riley Goodman (OUT)
- RHP, Dylan Eskew (GAME TIME DECISION)
Texas A&M:
- INF/OF, Gavin Grahovac (OUT)
- RHP, Josh Stewart (OUT)
- LHP, Shane Sdao (OUT)
- IF/OF, Gavin Kash (GAME TIME DECISION)
The first pitch for Friday's matchup is scheduled for 7:00 PM EST. With typical Friday night starter Dylan Esken being a gametime decision, there's no indication on who is set to get the start for the Gamecocks on Fridya night. We will have updates coming.
