South Carolina vs Texas A&M Series Preview - What To Expect
The South Carolina Gamecocks head to College Station this weekend to take on the Texas A&M Aggies in a three-game conference series.
The South Carolina Gamecocks haven't quite had the start to the 2025 College Baseball season that they perhaps expected. They are currently (20-14) on the year, with a (2-10) conference record at the moment.
This weekend's series against the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station presents yet another challenge, as all conference opponents seem to in the SEC.
The Aggies entered the season with National Title expectations, they were preseason No. 1. They got off to a similar bad start to the Aggies. They are (17-15) overall and (3-9) in conference. However, Texas A&M is coming off its first series win over the No. 1 team in the country, Tennessee.
They beat the Vols in a double-header last Saturday after being no-hit on Friday night by the Vols. They followed that series win over the weekend with a 14 to 1 win over Sam Houston State on Tuesday.
PROBABLE PITCHING ROTATION, Per GamecocksOnline
Thursday
South Carolina Jake McCoy (So. LHP) 3-3, 6.35 ERA, 34.0 IP, 21 BB, 50 SO
Texas A&M Ryan Prager (R-Jr. LHP) 2-2, 3.52 ERA, 46.0 IP, 13 BB, 42 SO
Friday
South Carolina Matthew Becker (Sr. LHP) 2-2, 6.19 ERA, 32.0 IP, 14 BB, 46 SO
Texas A&M Justin Lamkin (Jr. LHP) 2-3, 3.66 ERA, 46.2 IP, 11 BB, 52 SO
Saturday
South Carolina TBA
Texas A&M Myles Patton (Jr. LHP) 3-3, 3.92 ERA, 43.2 IP, 8 BB, 47 SO
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: