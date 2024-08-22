2026 South Carolina Target 5-Star Oliviyah Edwards Wins Queen Of The Court At Overtime Elite
South Carolina Gamecocks basketball target Oliviyah Edwards steals the show in Atlanta.
Seems like every top player in the country makes a stop at the Overtime Arena, and the no.1 rated F in the 2026 class, Oliviyah Edwards is no different. Stopping by this past Saturday, Edwards and various elite hoopers from the 2025 and 2026 classes gathered in Atlanta,Ga to compete for the crown of Queen of the court.
Theatre, an equivalent word to describe Edwards performance. Having the full gambit display excelling on both side of the ball the Tacoma, Washington native shot 9-20 from the field with three of the basket coming from deep. Edwards held the rest of the field to a modest 2-18. In the championship round she held the no.1 2026 player, Jersey Robinson 1-7, while winning in walk off fashion.
Srock riser? I think so, the 6-foot-7 wing has been on a recent tear, in the month of August alone she's won MVP at the Ta’Quan Zimmerman’s Elite 20 Invitational, been invited the the UA Next Camp housing the top 24 girls in the nation,. She talied a double-double in the game, 8 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 blocks for Team Fire.
And on top of that she went viral dunking the basketball.
Oliviyah Edwards Recruiting
This past June. the no.7 player in the '26 class released her top10, LSU, South Carolina, North Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Duke, USC, Notre Dame and Florida, and Florida State. It was reported by 247 Sports Dushawn London last week that though Oliviyah has released her top 10 she is still open to all suitor at this time. However, the latest queen of the court watches a lot of film on the "Bayou Barbie", WNBA rookie of the year candidate, Angel Reese.
