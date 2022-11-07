How To Watch: South Carolina vs. South Carolina State

Head coach Lamont Paris attempts to bring South Carolina basketball into different air starting Tuesday. The Gamecocks will tip off their season against the in-state South Carolina State, and many questions must be answered.

The Gamecocks don't carry much expectation heading into the season, but sometimes going under the radar serves teams well. They have played well in preseason practice and looked good during their scrimmages, but now the real work begins.

They have many transfers ready to make an impact, some of whom are accustomed to playing high-level basketball. Other young players hope to positively affect games, pushing South Carolina into some needed wins.

Everything starts with forward GG Jackson, one of the school's biggest prospects in basketball history. Jackson possesses a unique skill set that lends itself to NBA lottery potential. He could be a dominant player on both sides of the court, but it may take time for the young freshman.

How To Watch South Carolina State @ South Carolina

Gameday: Tuesday, November 8th, 2022.

Tuesday, November 8th, 2022. Game time: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stadium: Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, South Carolina)

Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, South Carolina) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

