Lamont Paris' squad lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Tuesday night, falling short in overtime. If the Gamecocks want to get back on the winning track today, they'll have to do so against Rick Barnes' Tennessee Volunteers, a team that's only lost twice this season.

Columbia has been almost a second home to Tennessee's men's basketball team in recent years, as the Volunteers have won 10 out of the last 12 matchups in Colonial Life Arena. Tennessee touts a veteran lineup, with four of their five probable starters being either a senior or graduate players.

To topple one of the best programs in college basketball, the Gamecocks will need to see their best players rise to the occasion. GG Jackson will likely need to be on fire, with Meechie and Chico able to put together a complimentary inside-out shooting day.

Hayden Brown and the rest of the frontcourt must remain out of foul trouble as Tennessee comes into this game with a clear size advantage in the frontcourt, a facet that could exploit a depleted Gamecock roster if allowed to do so.

How To Watch South Carolina vs. Tennessee

Gameday: Saturday, January 7th, 2023.

Saturday, January 7th, 2023. Game time: 3:30 pm ET

3:30 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stadium: Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, SC)

Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, SC) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.