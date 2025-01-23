Is Saturday a Must Win Game for the South Carolina Gamecocks?
Is Saturday's game against Mississippi State a must win game for the South Carolina Gamecocks?
It was yet another heartbreaking loss for the South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball team Wednesday night as they led for nearly the entire game until Florida completed the comeback and stole the win. The Gamecocks are now 10-9 on the season and are still searching for their first conference win on the year.
South Carolina now remains as the only team in the SEC without a conference win as the Arkansas Razorbacks earned their first last night against Georgia. There are 12 conference games remaining for South Carolina, so that brings up the question of if Saturday's game against Mississippi State is a must win for the program?
While the NCAA tournament seems like a long shot now for the Gamecocks, there is still some importance to ending the season on a high note. The Bulldogs are ranked the 14th-best team in the country right now, but the game will be played at South Carolina. That's one reason why this weekend feels like a must-win opportunity, but the games that follow also play a role.
After Mississippi State, it's at Georgia, Texas A&M at home, Kentucky on the road, Ole Miss at home and at Florida. A lot of tough road games coming up and mixed in with some ranked home games. The path to wins in the SEC this season aren't easy, whether it's home or away, but it seems lik eventually South Carolina has to find their way into the win column. And Saturday's game against Mississippi State seems like one of the best opportunities on the horizon.
