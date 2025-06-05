Isaac Ellis, Brother of Eli Ellis, Announces Commitment to South Carolina Gamecocks
Isaac Ellis has announced his commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to build some momentum heading into the 2025 college basketball season, and they got some on Thursday, Isaac Ellis, the younger brother of Eli Ellis, has announced his commitment to South Carolina.
Ellis is a member of the 2026 recruiting class. He becomes the first member of the 2026 recruiting class for the program.
His brother Eli is set to join the roster this year. E. Ellis was one of five commits in the 2025 class for the Gamecocks. He was rated the 95th-best player in the country, thr 13th-best point guard and fifth-best player in the state of North Carolina.
The Gamecocks had a disappointing season in 2024 after making the tournament the season prior. They finished dead last in the conference despite having Collin Murray-Boyles on the roster, who is set to likely be a lottery pick in this year's NBA draft.
The good news for the program is Paris and staff immediately got to work this offseason by nabbing some players in the transfer portal and bringing in a sold freshman class. The SEC has only gotten tougher to compete in and the Gamecocks are looking to turn things around quickly to make sure they return to that status. Eli and Isaac Ellis could be two contributors to that down the road once they are both on the roster.
