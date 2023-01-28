Lamont Paris and the Gamecocks are coming off another double digit loss in conference play, as they fell on Wednesday night to the Florida Gators in Gainesville. Now, South Carolina will head back on the road again on Saturday night to take on the Georgia Bulldogs, a team that's much improved from last season.

After winning just 6 games last season, the Bulldogs have already more than doubled their win total under first year head man Mike White, compiling a 13-7 up to this point in the season. The Gamecocks, however, have held a stranglehold over this series in recent years, winning each of the last 12 contests between the two programs.

The Bulldogs pride themselves primarily with their three-point defense, as they're holding their opponents to just 28.7 percent shooting from behind the arc, which is the 13th best mark in the country and on pace to be the best mark in program history. As a team, the Bulldogs defense has seen a huge uptick in terms of efficiency, as according to KenPom.com's analytical data, Georgia has gone from 318th in defensive efficiency this past season to 75th so far this year.

Based on these stats, the Gamecocks will need to remain intentional with their aggressiveness at the basket, and Josh Gray, who's racked up 17 points and 19 rebounds in his last two SEC contests, could play a key role in this.

In terms of their offense, guards Terry Roberts and Kario Oquendo carry the bulk of the load for the Bulldogs, averaging a combined 28.5 points per game, so the Gamecocks guards will have stay on their proverbial toes to keep Georgia from getting out to any sizable lead.

How To Watch South Carolina at Georgia

Gameday: Saturday, January 28th, 2023.

Saturday, January 28th, 2023. Game time: 6:00 pm ET

6:00 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stadium: Stegeman Coliseum (Athens, GA)

Stegeman Coliseum (Athens, GA) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

