LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. Clemson

Head coach Lamont Paris leads his basketball team into a new era over the first few games of this season. The non-conference slate challenges them, tasking the Gamecocks with finding their own identity.

Clemson presents an intriguing challenge. The atmosphere will be raucous, something these young players haven't seen before. Fans love a rivalry game, and Colonial Life Arena will be packed.

Freshman forward GG Jackson is a big key in all this. Jackson willed South Carolina to a win down the stretch against South Carolina State. He impacted the game on both sides, appearing much older than he is.

Several other transfers are attempting to find their footing. Forward Hayden Brown had high moments in the first game, leading the team in scoring. Guard Meechie Johnson also displayed an array of playmaking skills, though he exited several times with multiple different injuries.

The Gamecocks have a clean injury sheet. Forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk will make his season debut, and Johnson has rebounded from the lower body injuries with treatment.

How To Watch Clemson @ South Carolina

Gameday: Friday, November 11th, 2022.

Game time: 7:00 pm ET

TV: SEC Network+ or WatchESPN

SEC Network+ or WatchESPN Stadium: Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, South Carolina)

Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, South Carolina) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

