LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. Colorado State

Head coach Lamont Paris and company start the Charleston Classic against Colorado State. They are out to a 2-0 start, powered by the impressive chemistry between the transfers and freshmen.

Forward GG Jackson has been a revelation in Columbia. He has answered every question thus far and appears the part of a potential NBA lottery pick in a few months.

However, what makes this South Carolina team unique is their ability to share the basketball and rally from tough situations. South Carolina State and Clemson both made runs at them in the second half, but the Gamecocks made enough plays to salvage wins.

Colorado State presents another interesting challenge. They are a capable program that could make things difficult, but South Carolina is a runaway favorite. They could make a big statement by finding success in a tournament with other major programs.

Gamecocks Digest will continue to update readers with game developments as things unfold after the opening tip.

How To Watch South Carolina @ Colorado State

Gameday: Thursday, November 17th, 2022.

Thursday, November 17th, 2022. Game time: 5:00 pm ET

5:00 pm ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Stadium: TD Arena (Charleston, South Carolina)

TD Arena (Charleston, South Carolina) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

