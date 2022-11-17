Skip to main content

LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. Colorado State

South Carolina tips off the Charleston Classic by facing off against Colorado State in the first round.

Head coach Lamont Paris and company start the Charleston Classic against Colorado State. They are out to a 2-0 start, powered by the impressive chemistry between the transfers and freshmen.

Forward GG Jackson has been a revelation in Columbia. He has answered every question thus far and appears the part of a potential NBA lottery pick in a few months.

However, what makes this South Carolina team unique is their ability to share the basketball and rally from tough situations. South Carolina State and Clemson both made runs at them in the second half, but the Gamecocks made enough plays to salvage wins.

Colorado State presents another interesting challenge. They are a capable program that could make things difficult, but South Carolina is a runaway favorite. They could make a big statement by finding success in a tournament with other major programs.

Gamecocks Digest will continue to update readers with game developments as things unfold after the opening tip.

How To Watch South Carolina @ Colorado State

  • Gameday: Thursday, November 17th, 2022.
  • Game time: 5:00 pm ET
  • TV: ESPNU
  • Stadium: TD Arena (Charleston, South Carolina)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

USATSI_19388250
Basketball

LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. Colorado State

By SI Staff Report
Dylan Stewart
Recruiting

Dylan Stewart, An Evaluator's Dream

By Evan Crowell
IMG_0017
Recruiting

Jalewis Solomon Set To Visit Columbia

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_9655670
Football

Marcus Satterfield Talks Recent Offensive Struggles

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19278148
Football

Game Prep: Vols' Defense Lead By Aggressive Front

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19326241
Football

WATCH: Josh Heupel Shares South Carolina Notes

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19420737
Football

Shane Beamer Previews Tennessee

By Christian Dart
Braydon Lee
Recruiting

Braydon Lee Narrows Recruitment

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19388424
Basketball

How To Watch: South Carolina vs. Colorado State

By Evan Crowell