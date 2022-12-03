Skip to main content

LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. Georgetown

Head coach Lamont Paris and company suit up to take on Georgetown. South Carolina has been through a down stretch and needs a strong rebound.

Georgetown (4-4) poses an interesting challenge for South Carolina. This will be the Gamecocks' second consecutive road game following a tough performance against George Washington.

Carolina will stay in our nation's capital to attempt to right the ship. They have an apparent lack of shot creation outside of forward GG Jackson. The team also has struggled with situational defensive rotations near the end of the shot clock.

While the Hoyas aren't world-beaters, they are a solid program with a successful track record. They have a standard to uphold, one that head coach Lamont Paris is trying to replicate in Columbia.

George Washington may have been the kick this team needed to right the ship. While the team comprises transfers and freshmen, there is a level of maturity in the locker room.

We get another look at them this afternoon, one that could build momentum moving toward conference play in January.

How To Watch South Carolina @ Georgetown

  • Gameday: Saturday, December 3rd, 2022.
  • Game time: 12:00 pm ET
  • TV: FS1
  • Stadium: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)
