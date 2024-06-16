Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Basketball Targets Top 2026 Recruits

South Carolina basketball ramps up efforts to recruit top prospects like Alex Constanza, Markus Kerr, Korie Corbett, and Tarris Bouie for their 2026 roster.

Fisher Brewer

Feb 6, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Lamont Paris huddles with his team before their game against the Mississippi Rebels at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Lamont Paris and his staff at South Carolina are wasting no time in reaching out to some of the nation's top recruits for 2026. With the recruiting window now open, the Gamecocks are actively pursuing elite talent to strengthen their future roster.

One standout prospect they’ve contacted is five-star small forward Alex Constanza from Fort Lauderdale, FL. Constanza has also attracted interest from powerhouse programs such as Kentucky, Florida, Georgia Tech, Arizona State, Arkansas, Miami, and Baylor. His impressive rankings include third nationally, top small forward, and top player in Florida according to ESPN. ON3 Sports ranks him sixth nationally, second at his position, and first in Florida. Rivals places him tenth nationally, while 247 Sports ranks him fifteenth nationally and fifth among small forwards.

Constanza’s consensus ratings are as follows:

  • National (NATL): 3
  • Position (SF): 1
  • State (FL): 1
  • Star (ranking): Consensus five-star

Also on South Carolina's radar is four-star shooting guard Markus Kerr from Charlotte, NC, who has garnered interest from Michigan, Pittsburgh, Samford, and Appalachian State.

His rankings are:

  • National (NATL): 71 (ON3 Sports)
  • Position (SG): 15 (ON3 Sports)
  • State (NC): 3 (ON3 Sports)
  • Star (ranking): Consensus four-star

Another top target is shooting guard Korie Corbett from Columbia, SC. Corbett has received attention from Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, and Presbyterian. 

His rankings include:

  • National (NATL): 68 (247 Sports)
  • Position (SG): 17 (ON3 Sports)
  • State (SC): 1 (247 Sports and ON3 Sports)
  • Star (ranking): Consensus four-star

Lastly, three-star small forward Tarris Bouie from Charlotte, NC, has also been in communication with South Carolina, as well as NC State, Tennessee, and Alabama. Bouie is ranked 138th nationally by Rivals.

With these recruits on their radar, South Carolina is poised to build a strong foundation for the future.

Fisher Brewer

FISHER BREWER

Fisher has been covering the Gamecocks for 5 years as a freelancer under the name of USCTalk, a popular page in the Carolina community that led to his first reporting job for Rivals.com. He left to go back to being a freelancer and then, a year later, joined the Sports Illustrated family in January 2023.

