South Carolina Basketball Targets Top 2026 Recruits
Lamont Paris and his staff at South Carolina are wasting no time in reaching out to some of the nation's top recruits for 2026. With the recruiting window now open, the Gamecocks are actively pursuing elite talent to strengthen their future roster.
One standout prospect they’ve contacted is five-star small forward Alex Constanza from Fort Lauderdale, FL. Constanza has also attracted interest from powerhouse programs such as Kentucky, Florida, Georgia Tech, Arizona State, Arkansas, Miami, and Baylor. His impressive rankings include third nationally, top small forward, and top player in Florida according to ESPN. ON3 Sports ranks him sixth nationally, second at his position, and first in Florida. Rivals places him tenth nationally, while 247 Sports ranks him fifteenth nationally and fifth among small forwards.
Constanza’s consensus ratings are as follows:
- National (NATL): 3
- Position (SF): 1
- State (FL): 1
- Star (ranking): Consensus five-star
Also on South Carolina's radar is four-star shooting guard Markus Kerr from Charlotte, NC, who has garnered interest from Michigan, Pittsburgh, Samford, and Appalachian State.
His rankings are:
- National (NATL): 71 (ON3 Sports)
- Position (SG): 15 (ON3 Sports)
- State (NC): 3 (ON3 Sports)
- Star (ranking): Consensus four-star
Another top target is shooting guard Korie Corbett from Columbia, SC. Corbett has received attention from Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, and Presbyterian.
His rankings include:
- National (NATL): 68 (247 Sports)
- Position (SG): 17 (ON3 Sports)
- State (SC): 1 (247 Sports and ON3 Sports)
- Star (ranking): Consensus four-star
Lastly, three-star small forward Tarris Bouie from Charlotte, NC, has also been in communication with South Carolina, as well as NC State, Tennessee, and Alabama. Bouie is ranked 138th nationally by Rivals.
With these recruits on their radar, South Carolina is poised to build a strong foundation for the future.
